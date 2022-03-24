Vancouver Island families benefit from $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces

CANADA, March 24 - This backgrounder contains additional information on sites that will introduce 757 $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces for Vancouver Island.

CAMPBELL RIVER –

Christian Life Children’s Centre Society Christian Life Children’s Centre; 187 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 60 three years old to kindergarten age, 115 school age), non-profit

Forest Circle Society For Families

Cari’s Infant and Toddler Centre; 20 infant-toddler spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

Forest Circle Child Care; 40 spaces (16 infant-toddler, 24 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit located on school grounds

COURTENAY –

Today ‘N’ Tomorrow Learning Society

Little Friends Early Learning Centre; 19 spaces three years old to kindergarten age, non-profit located on school grounds

Teddies ’N’ Toddlers Childcare Centre; 24 infant-toddler spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

PENDER ISLAND –

Pender Island Child Care Society Dragonfly Child Care & Family Resource Centre; 16 spaces (eight school age, eight multi-age), non-profit located on school grounds

SAANICHTON –

Beacon Community Association T.E.A.M. II Child Care Centre; 48 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 18 three years old to kindergarten age, 18 preschool), non-profit located on school grounds

PORT ALBERNI –

Alberni Valley Childcare Society

Stepping Stones Childcare – Alberni; 60 spaces (16 three years old to kindergarten age, 20 preschool, 24 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

Stepping Stones Too; 32 spaces (eight infant-toddler, 24 multi-age), non-profit located in municipal/community centre

VICTORIA –

Fairfield Community Association of Victoria Fairfield Place; 102 spaces (eight infant-toddler, 16 three years old to kindergarten age, 18 preschool, 60 school age), non-profit located in municipal/community centre and on school grounds

Goosey Gander Kindergarten Association Arbutus Grove Children’s Centre; 132 spaces (62 three years old to kindergarten age, 70 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

Parkdale Evangelical Free Church Parkdale Early Childhood Centre; 40 spaces (33 three years old to kindergarten age, seven preschool), non-profit

Society of Saint Vincent de Paul – Vancouver Island Mary’s Place Childcare Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit

Some communities already have existing $10 a Day sites that were a part of the 2018 launch in addition to the expanded sites listed above. To see a comprehensive list of $10 a Day sites in the province, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/10aDayChildCareBC