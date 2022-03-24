Hawai‘i Department of Health approves third medical cannabis retail dispensary for Maui Grown Therapies

Posted on Mar 24, 2022 in Newsroom

WAILUKU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) has issued a formal notice to Maui Wellness Group, LLC dba Maui Grown Therapies (MGT) that authorizes the company to open its third retail store. The retail store will be located in Pukalani at 7 Aewa Place, Unit 3 in Makawao and expects to begin sales on March 25. The formal notice was issued after MGT passed its final onsite inspection for the retail store.

“Maui Grown Therapies’ new dispensary will improve access to patients in upcountry Maui,” said Michele Nakata, Program Manager, Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation.

As of Feb. 28, 2022, a total of 34,126 in-state patients and 2,738 caregivers were registered statewide, including 6,514 patients and 595 caregivers on Maui. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for children under 18 years of age are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hawai‘i ‘s licensed retail centers include:

Hawai‘i Island

Big Island Grown locations at: 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo 64-1040 Mamalahoa Hwy. in Kamuela 74-5617 Pawai Pl. in Kailua-Kona

Hawaiian Ethos locations at: 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona 64-1035 Mamalahoa Hwy. in Kamuela 578 Kanoelehua Ave. in Hilo



Kaua‘i

Green Aloha located at: 4-1565 Kuhio Hwy. in Kapa‘a



Maui

Maui Grown Therapies locations at:

44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului

1087 Limahana Pl. Unit 4B in Lahaina

7 Aewa Pl., Unit 3 in Makawao

Pono Life Sciences located at:

O‘ahu

Aloha Green Apothecary locations at: 1314 South King St. in Honolulu 2113 Kalakaua Ave. in Waikiki 3131 North Nimitz Hwy. Honolulu

Cure Oahu located at: 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu 4850 Kapolei Pkwy. in Kapolei

Noa Botanicals locations at: 1308 Young St. in Honolulu 46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneohe 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy. in Aiea



Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.

