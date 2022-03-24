Northfield man charged with tobacco-related tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Goodhue County Attorney’s Office recently charged Rodney Willard Klindworth, of Northfield, with two felony counts of possessing unstamped cigarettes and untaxed tobacco products.

During a traffic stop for a hands-free violation, the complaint states that a Zumbrota police officer observed several large boxes of unopened cigarette cartons and stacks of chewing tobacco in the vehicle Mr. Klindworth was driving. Mr. Klindworth allegedly told the officer that he obtained the tobacco from out-of-state, which likely means it was untaxed. According to the complaint, Mr. Klindworth admitted to the officer that he was not a licensed tobacco vendor or distributor. The officer seized the vehicle and the cigarette and tobacco products inside. After obtaining a search warrant, officers and Revenue investigators allegedly observed that the cigarette packs did not contain Minnesota Cigarette Tax stamps. According to the complaint, Revenue investigators determined the tax on the unstamped cigarettes to be over $4,900 and the tax on the moist snuff tobacco to be over $1,700 for a total delinquent tax liability of more than $6,600.

The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This is an example of the department’s ongoing efforts to uniformly enforce the state’s cigarette and tobacco laws. For more information on the tax laws related to tobacco products in Minnesota, visit our website.

