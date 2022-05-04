Leading Indicator Announces Coaches Guide to the 10 AgileBrain Types
Coaches already love using AgileBrain to help surface their clients’ emotional needs, particularly those that are hard to talk about. It's rich data, so we've made a guide to the most common types.”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To understand the fundamental patterns of human motivation, Leading Indicator Systems (LIS) conducted a series of four nationally-representative online surveys ranging between 600 and 1,000 full-time workers employed by companies with at least 20 employees semi-annually in 2020 and 2021.
— John Penrose, CEO, Leading Indicator Systems
Using LIS’ proprietary AgileBrain, a neuroscience-based emotional-motivational measurement technology, the analysis revealed the existence of ten distinct types, each with its own unique pattern of needs and motivations. The ten types are evidence-based, using quantitative analysis of large datasets; the algorithm that classifies the ten types is astoundingly precise, reproducing them with 97 percent accuracy. In order to develop an holistic view of each type, the analysis was enriched through the inclusion of a variety of standard psychological inventories including the “Big Five” personality traits (openness to experience, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism), the Rokeach Values Survey, the Perceived Stress Scale, the Brief COPE assessment of coping styles, a series of well-being indicators, and full demographics. These profiles are helpful to coaches as they identify the emotional needs driving the desire to make life changes, and provide clear guidance regarding how best to initiate the coaching relationship, set goals, create action plans, and incentivize progress.
The ten types are summarized below; the full report is available by request.
1. Cautious Concealers (13%). Cautious Concealers, as their name suggests, tend to be very wary, "holding their cards close to their chests." Paradoxically, by holding back information, this type tells us quite a bit about themselves. In terms of motivation, Concealers strive for greater material achievement, and are motivated to avoid social scorn.
2. Diligent Achievers (4%). Diligent Achievers distinctively strive for personal authenticity, being true to themselves. They are also motivated to avoid feeling that their potential is in any way limited or constrained.
3. Stressed Revealers (19%). This type strives for both inclusion and building their personal potential. They are motivated to reduce negative feelings of insecurity, disempowerment, injustice, immorality, and purposelessness.
4. Connection Cravers (6%). As their name suggests, Connection Cravers have strong social needs for positive inclusion, caring, and recognition. They also show strong needs for success, fulfilling potential, and for relief from anxiety, all among the highest of any group.
5. Relief-Seekers (10%). Relief-Seekers, as suggested by their name, is highly pessimistic. Their emotional needs skew heavily toward needs for relief from negative emotions across every cell of the motivational matrix, with greatest absolute need for the relief of purposelessness.
6. Amiable Optimists (8%). In sharp contrast to Relief-Seekers, Amiable Optimists show overwhelmingly positive emotional needs, particularly with regard to outcomes (personal potential, material success and social recognition). Their 3rd strongest need is for justice, among the highest of any type.
7. Aspiring Agreeables (13%). This type is characterized by a strong emphasis on positive aspirations for material success, social recognition, and inclusion. This is the type most likely to already be actively working on personal development.
8. Purpose-Driven (8%). The Purpose-Driven show a marked absence of self-oriented and material needs. Instead, they show strong needs for social inclusion and recognition, and, as their name suggests, a strong concentration of needs in the spiritual domain for justice, ethics, and purpose.
9. Justice-Seekers (10%). Justice-Seekers display a distinctively strong positive aspiration for justice, the highest of any type, and a strong need for inclusion. Their relief needs focus on reducing feelings of limitation, disempowerment, disengagement, and feeling uncared for.
10. Focused Strivers (8%). Focused Strivers are highly self-focused, showing distinctively strong positive needs for safety, as well as fulfilling their personal potential.
“Coaches already love using AgileBrain to help surface their clients’ emotional needs, particularly those that are hard to talk about. Because AgileBrain provides such rich data, coaches asked for a way to categorize the patterns they’re seeing and now we’re excited to provide exactly that,” explains John Penrose, CEO at Leading Indicator Systems.
The ten types fit neatly within the four meta-segments, recently described by LIS, which characterize consumer markets for life and executive coaching, making them easy to use for prospecting, onboarding, action planning, and follow through by coaches who are looking to grow their practices.
The 10 Types Grouped by Market Segment:
The Authentic is comprised of (1) Cautious Concealers and (2) Diligent Achievers
The Insecure is comprised of (3) Stressed Revealers, (4) Connection Cravers, and (5) Relief-Seekers
The Self-Sufficient is comprised of (6) Amiable Optimists, (7) Aspiring Agreeables, and (8) The Purpose-Driven
The Closed is comprised of (9) Justice-Seekers and (10) Focused Strivers
Through a simple, three-minute image selection exercise, a wealth of information about client and prospect emotional needs, and their motivation to change, can be instantly unlocked.
