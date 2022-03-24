Argus Systems sings Manufacture Representation Agreement with Velasea, USA.
Argus Systems announced today that it has signed an independent Manufacturer Representation agreement with Velasea, USA at ISC West, Las Vegas, USALAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West), being held at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada Argus Systems announced today that it has signed an independent manufacturer representation agreement with Velasea Inc, USA to represent them in the Middle East & African markets . This agreement will allow Argus Systems to offer a wide range of purpose-built video surveillance and IT datacenter infrastructure including servers, workstations, storage systems & networking to its customers.
Velasea builds purpose-built vertical-specific technologies for computer vision, physical security, machine learning, AI, HPC, elevated body temperature screening, digital signage, and digital broadcast. From their 60,000 square foot facility in Irvine, California, they partner with the leading ISVs, to manufacture custom computer appliances that have been tested and validated to suit specific requirements. Their state-of-the-art configuration labs sometime sees hundreds of builds completed each day by certified engineers whether for servers, blades, storage, or network configurations.
“We are very excited to announce our partnership with Velasea this partnership brings to the Middle East & Africa full-service systems that handles highly complex integrations. Velasea has partnered with numerous infrastructure manufacturers to bring along with us the best of the breed video surveillance infrastructure. From ultra-compact to hyper-converged configurations, now we can provide solutions to challenging emerging technology problems that are highly scalable and flexible to meet the demands of projects of any scale and size,” said Rohit Khubchandani.
“Partnering with Argus Systems will give us a head start in launching our products and services in the Middle East & African Markets, we are committed to growing our customer base in these emerging markets and supporting our partnership with the local presence of Argus Systems and our international experience this relationship brings to market cutting-edge solutions and offers customers the ability to do more with less,” said Tom Larson
About Velasea
Velasea is a full-service OEM system builder that handles highly complex integrations around physical security, retail analytics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence (AI) on behalf of numerous technology partners and system integrators. Velasea has developed an extensive global network of supply sources to stock the most comprehensive inventory of technology products available. By leveraging numerous OEM relationships, Velasea provides resellers and integrators with efficient, cost-effective, customized security solutions. Velasea has quickly become a trusted source within the security appliance builder arena and offers its customers the ability to do more with less.
About Argus Systems DWC LLC
Established in May 2018 in Dubai World Central Logistics City, Dubai, UAE. Argus Systems is an independent Technology Consulting, Marketing Management & Software Development firm established with the idea of transforming legacy to redefine the future, we offer innovative groundbreaking disruptive technology-based solutions to the Middle East, Africa and Indian Subcontinental markets that include IP Video Surveillance & IoT (Internet of Things) devices along with Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing Solutions and Video Data Storage Infrastructure. We cater to more than 18 countries from our headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
