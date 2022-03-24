Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,375 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General Announces Jackson County Contractor Arrested For Fraud and Financial Exploitation of the Elderly

Missouri Attorney General Announces Jackson County Contractor Arrested For Fraud and Financial Exploitation of the Elderly

Mar 24, 2022, 11:31 AM by Kiley Williams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that charges brought by his office resulted in the arrest of Jerry Thompson, Jr., of Blue Springs, Missouri. The arrest warrant asserts eight counts of deceptive business practices and three counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person.

“My Office will hold accountable anyone who preys on our society’s most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My Consumer Protection Unit works around the clock to root out and prosecute instances of fraud.”   The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Wade Schilling and Sarah Carnes.   Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.   Attorney General Schmitt reminds the public that the charges against Thompson are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.   Thompson’s indictment can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/jerry-thompson-indictment-2116-cr01577.pdf?sfvrsn=c8f0abc3_2 

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General Announces Jackson County Contractor Arrested For Fraud and Financial Exploitation of the Elderly

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.