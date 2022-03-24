Missouri Attorney General Announces Jackson County Contractor Arrested For Fraud and Financial Exploitation of the Elderly

Mar 24, 2022, 11:31 AM by Kiley Williams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that charges brought by his office resulted in the arrest of Jerry Thompson, Jr., of Blue Springs, Missouri. The arrest warrant asserts eight counts of deceptive business practices and three counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person.