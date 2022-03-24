Digital Marketing Agency Meraki & Co. announces partnership with AccessiBe to offer AI ADA Web Compliance for businesses
Despite the growing number of accessibility lawsuits, many businesses have been slow to adopt an accessibility strategy.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portland, Oregon Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Meraki & Co., a leading provider of digital marketing, announced today a partnership with AccessiBe, the #1 web accessibility solution for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance. Together with accessiBe, Meraki & Co. offers a managed compliance service to help (clientele) maintain ADA compliance online, which is both affordable and easy to implement.
The American Disabilities Act of 1990 has been extended by the DOJ to include all business websites. Since 2017 there has been a 300% year over year increase in lawsuits and demand letters hitting businesses of all sizes and industries. What does that mean? If your website is not accessible to people with disabilities, you can get sued for 5 or more figures. What is Accessible? Technically speaking, accessibility is defined by the requirements laid out by Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and it's often conflated with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Despite the growing number of accessibility lawsuits, many businesses have been slow to adopt an accessibility strategy. Today, it’s estimated that companies without accessible sites are losing $6.9 billion a year to competitors whose sites are accessible. Until recently there was no reasonable option for anyone other than the largest enterprise companies to make websites accessible.
In recent months, more consumers are using the web than ever before. With an increase in online shopping and digital business, ensuring eCommerce sites and company sites are fully accessible to people with disabilities is becoming increasingly important for business owners. Website accessibility not only protects online businesses legally, it enhances the businesses’ reputation and boosts sales by enabling them to serve people with a large demographic of consumers that require additional assistance.
“With more users online, our goal was to find a solution that allows our clients to comply, and continue to comply regardless of how many ongoing changes they make to their sites, without any additional effort on their part. accessiBe provides exactly that. The solution is easy to implement, it’s affordable and helps online retailers mitigate the risk of lawsuits. But most importantly, it enables our clients to provide a better online shopping experience to those with disabilities. The timing of this partnership couldn’t be better, as we’ve just begun the process of becoming a B Corporation. We are passionate about business being a force for good, and this service is aligned with our mission and core values.”– Leeah Murray, CEO & Creative Director of Meraki & Co.
About Meraki & Co.: Meraki and Co. is a boutique digital marketing agency working with small businesses, coaches, creators & entrepreneurs to create digital strategies that grow their brand, boost sales, and increase online visibility. We best serve industry innovators who are looking to elevate their digital presence and stand out from their competition. Leaders who seek to create change in the world and use their business as a force for good. Our clients are trailblazers confident in implementing modern marketing processes, technology & design principals.
About accessiBe: accessiBe’s founders are veterans of software and marketing web agencies and started working on the project in 2016 when laws and legislations that mandated the promotion of web accessibility started to spread. Starting 2019, the company has expanded its reach in the U.S. and other countries following insistent customer demand. For more information, visit: https://www.accessibe.com.
