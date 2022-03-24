Following DA Decision Not to Charge, DOJ Releases Files from Investigation into MHD Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program

MADISON, Wis. – Following Milwaukee County District Attorney’s decision not to file charges against the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) staff related to their response to Milwaukee children exhibiting elevated levels of lead in the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention (CLPP) program, Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is releasing the investigation reports.

On Friday, June 22, 2018, DCI initiated an investigation into the MHD CLPP Program. The investigation centered on potential criminal violations related to the MHD CLPP program. The investigation, initiated by a Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office investigator, was completed by DCI and investigative files were turned over to the Milwaukee County District Attorney for a charging decision.

All final reports related to this investigation can be found here.