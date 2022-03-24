Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,374 in the last 365 days.

Following DA Decision Not to Charge, DOJ Releases Files from Investigation into MHD Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program

MADISON, Wis. – Following Milwaukee County District Attorney’s decision not to file charges against the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) staff related to their response to Milwaukee children exhibiting elevated levels of lead in the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention (CLPP) program, Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is releasing the investigation reports.

 

On Friday, June 22, 2018, DCI initiated an investigation into the MHD CLPP Program. The investigation centered on potential criminal violations related to the MHD CLPP program. The investigation, initiated by a Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office investigator, was completed by DCI and investigative files were turned over to the Milwaukee County District Attorney for a charging decision.

 

All final reports related to this investigation can be found here.

You just read:

Following DA Decision Not to Charge, DOJ Releases Files from Investigation into MHD Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.