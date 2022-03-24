Online Teaching and Event Platform My Walrus App Supports #CookForUkraine

Support #CookForUkraine with My Walrus App My Walrus App offers to teach or take cooking classes to support #CookForUkraine My Walrus App is an Online Teaching and Event Platform

Culinary Professionals and Cooking Enthusiasts can teach a class OR take a class to support the people of Ukraine.

It is amazing to see everyone pulling together to support #CookForUkraine and I am more than happy to do my part and help raise funds for the people of Ukraine.” — Alejandro Gonzalez, Founder My Walrus App

UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech startup My Walrus App is making its online teaching and event platform available free of charge for those wishing to offer virtual cooking classes to promote #CookForUkraine.

#CookForUkraine started in the UK as a joint project by London-based chefs and authors Olia Hercules (Ukrainian) and Alissa Timoshkina (Russian) to raise money for UNICEF and to support those suffering in the current war. Other chefs, restaurant owners, and culinary creatives worldwide have meanwhile joined the cause and teach cooking classes, host culinary events, organize bake sales, and more to donate their profits to UNICEF and other reputable aid organizations to benefit the people of Ukraine.

My Walrus App founder Alejandro Gonzalez states: “While our online teaching platform is suitable for sharing all sorts of skills, from languages to yoga, music and more, my love for the culinary industry, in which we started, remains strong. It is amazing to see everyone pulling together to support #CookForUkraine and I am more than happy to do my part and help raise funds for the people of Ukraine. We are not charging for the use of our platform and will cover all payment processing fees for those donation-based events.”

My Walrus App also cooperates with talented chefs that are hosting #CookForUkraine classes on the platform and donate 100% of their proceeds to World Central Kitchen, like for example Chef Norman Van Aken from Miami. Chef Norman is the only Floridian Chef inducted into the prestigious James Beard Foundation’s list of “Who’s Who in American Food and Beverage” and was a 2016 MenuMasters Hall of Fame inductee along with previous winners Wolfgang Puck and Jacques Pépin.

The charity World Central Kitchen was founded by Celebrity Chef Jose Andres to be the first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. They build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. World Central Kitchen has just opened a kitchen and food supply depot in Poland, right on the border with Ukraine. They are also supporting restaurants to serve meals in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv and Kyiv, which remain under active attack.

My Walrus App launched a dedicated web page where chefs and cooking enthusiasts can either sign up to teach a class, register to take a donation-based cooking class, or donate directly to show their support for those in need in Ukraine.

About My Walrus App

My Walrus App is an online teaching and event platform designed to share people’s unique skills with the world. My Walrus App lets the user easily manage online classes or virtual events and meetings from beginning to end. From creating a simple web page to promote the class, to handling participant registration, sending email confirmations and reminders, offering multiple camera angles and written step-by-step instructions, the platform covers it all. Live audience participation during the event and the collection of participant feedback and detailed sales reports afterwards are also included.



