Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,371 in the last 365 days.

Montana Regulator Joins Long-Term Care Insurance Rate Hike Clash

Montana Regulator Joins Long-Term Care Insurance Rate Hike Clash | ThinkAdvisor

Montana hopes to stop a failed long-term care insurance issuer — Senior Health Insurance of Pennsylvania — from moving ahead with a premium increase effort.

Troy Downing, Montana’s commissioner of securities insurance, said he is trying to work with insurance regulators in 27 other states to go to court to block implementation of a rate increase package.

For advisors with retirement planning and long-term care planning clients, the announcement means that, in many states, the size of some clients’ LTCI premiums may be up in the air.

SHIP

SHIP has been ailing for years. In 2021, a Pennsylvania judge approved a rehabilitation plan that was developed by Pennsylvania regulators.

Part of the rehabilitation plan calls for policyholders to choose between LTCI premium increases, benefits changes, or a combination of premium increases and benefits changes.

Downing told Montana residents in an announcement posted on his website that he and regulators in 27 other states are going to court in an effort to block the rehabilitation effort and force SHIP into liquidation, so that guaranty associations will be responsible for paying the benefits.

In most states, the life and health guaranty associations that back long-term care insurance benefits handle liquidations by sending assessment bills to their member insurers.

Montana

About 140 SHIP policyholders live in Montana.

You just read:

Montana Regulator Joins Long-Term Care Insurance Rate Hike Clash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.