Geoffrey Moore, Acclaimed High Tech Business Visionary, Bridges “Crossing the Chasm” to “Crossing the Cactus” May 3rd

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crossing the Cactus Summit in Santa Fe, NM, May 2 – 4, 2022 is pleased to announce that Geoffrey Moore, author of the best-selling business book, Crossing the Chasm, will keynote for the unique event exploring startup ideas that lead to jobs.

“Today Crossing the Chasm is an iconic management process in the venture capital world that helps startups successfully transition new products to high volume, mainstream markets. The original Crossing is an obvious reference for Crossing the Cactus”, says Dave Blivin, Summit co-producer and Managing Director of Cottonwood Technology Funds. “The Cactus reference is symbolic of the majority of the world where innovation is plentiful, but not always leading to job creation in their regions of origin – most often due to the lack of capital and management in proximity to the ideas. We are honored to have Geoff kick off our Summit and set the stage for two days of best practices and idea-sharing on how to successfully create and retain these jobs.”

Geoffrey Moore is an author, speaker, and advisor who splits his consulting time between start-up companies in the Wildcat Venture Partners portfolios and established high-tech enterprises, most recently including Salesforce, Microsoft, Autodesk, F5Networks, Gainsight, Google, and Splunk.

Geoffrey’s life’s work has focused on the market dynamics surrounding disruptive innovations. His first book, Crossing the Chasm, focuses on the challenges start-up companies face transitioning from early adoption to mainstream customers. It has sold more than a million copies, and its third edition has been revised such that the majority of its examples and case studies reference companies come to prominence from the past decade. Moore’s most recent work, Zone to Win, addresses the challenge large enterprises face when embracing disruptive innovations, even when it is in their best interests to do so.

Besides his talent for writing best-selling books, Geoffrey has an engaging wit that brings even the driest business discussion to life. He says he has never met a microphone he didn’t like, and his speaking schedule attests to an ability to engage with an audience.

The Crossing the Cactus Summit (CTCS) is rooted in education leader Innovate+Educate’s Close It Conference, founded by Jamai Blivin. CTCS expands the concept of closing the skills gap with innovative education and workforce training to the place where jobs germinate: the startup.

