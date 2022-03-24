Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5001094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                              

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/23/2022 @ approximately 1117 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad Street in the Town of Brighton

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED:  Cody Deyette                                               

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report that Deyette violated a Temporary Order for Relief from Abuse. Through further investigation it became known Deyette violated a Temporary Order of Relief from Abuse by contacting a person via email which was prohibited at the time. Deyette was later cited into the Essex County – CRIMINAL DIVISION for the above listed offense.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  03/24/2022 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Essex 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

