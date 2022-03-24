Derby Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5001094
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/23/2022 @ approximately 1117 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad Street in the Town of Brighton
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Cody Deyette
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report that Deyette violated a Temporary Order for Relief from Abuse. Through further investigation it became known Deyette violated a Temporary Order of Relief from Abuse by contacting a person via email which was prohibited at the time. Deyette was later cited into the Essex County – CRIMINAL DIVISION for the above listed offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Essex
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.