E-Bikes are experiencing explosive growth under the wave of Carbon Neutrality
Himiway is reconstructing long-distance travel with a new generation of E-Bike products and leading outdoor culture and low-carbon lifestyle.VILLINGENDORF, GERMANY, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At present, the global E-Bike (electric-assisted bicycle) market, especially in the United States, has seen continuous explosive growth. Himiway, as a fashion and cultural symbol, is reconstructing long-distance travel with a new generation of E-Bike products, and leading outdoor culture and low-carbon lifestyle.
With the awakening of global environmental awareness and the concern of governments and public organizations on carbon emissions, the low-carbon transportation led by electric vehicles has been the trend of the times. E-Bike is rapidly growing in many markets around the world, especially in the U.S. market, and the number of shipments has been growing exponentially every year in recent years. The annual shipments of E-Bike in the U.S. market are expected to exceed 1.5 million units, and continue to climb at a high rate. But compared to the traditional bicycle penetration rate of less than 10%, the future U.S. market size will reach tens of billions of dollars.
E-Bike meets the public riding habits, and consumers can seamlessly switch from two-wheeled bikes. Compared to electric scooters are safer and have a longer range. The E-Bike is a next-generation upgrade to the traditional bicycle, with less noise pollution and lower carbon emissions than fuel cars or two-wheeled scooters.
According to Electric Bike Review, Himiway has established a new generation of E-bike product standard in the US.
Compared with other local brands, Himiway's own community starts from the core loyal users and keeps radiating to a broader customer base, which has become the most active E-Bike culture base in the industry.
In addition, Himiway has achieved truly localized operation and localized sales, with a local operation team from the U.S., 100% online sales from Himiway's official website, and offline cooperation with a number of high-quality dealers and multiple test ride locations.
