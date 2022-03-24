3-28-2022 Meeting of the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee

The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee (FNWPC) of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its second meeting of 2022 on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. This meeting will be conducted as a webcast and teleconference. As permitted by Act 78 of the 2022 Vermont General Assembly, no physical meeting space will be provided for this FNWPC meeting.

Webcast meeting access will be available via a Microsoft Teams weblink and teleconference.

At this meeting, the Committee will discuss its next steps in assessing current Federal nuclear waste policies. The Committee will also review current legislative efforts and the status of the Congressional Spent Fuel Caucus after almost of year of existence. Lastly, Betsy Madru from Deep Isolation, a Berkeley, CA-based start-up company, will briefly outline the company’s proposed nuclear waste disposal methods based on existing borehole drilling technology. Further information on Deep Isolation is available at the company's Our Story webpage.

For more information about the meeting, including how to join remotely, please see the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee webpage or the Press Release regarding the meeting.