Switzerland as a leader in innovation and technology.

TEUFEN, APPENZELL, SWITZERLAND, March 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- World's first Gigafactory for pure solid-state batteries established in Switzerland.Switzerland as a leader in innovation and technology.Solid-state batteries are regarded as the successor technology to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Intensive research is being carried out worldwide - and Switzerland is now the first country to go into series production with this technology.The solid-state battery from SCB AG is extremely durable, non-combustible and 50% better in terms of environmental performance than conventional lithium-ion batteries.Energy transition and security of supply are two sides of the same coin - in Switzerland as well as globally. Renewable energies are the key, and electricity storage is a central prerequisite for this.With an initial production of 1.2 GWh, SCB AG will serve both the Swiss domestic market and the international market with sustainable battery storage systems from 2024.