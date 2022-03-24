Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,265 in the last 365 days.

World's first Gigafactory for pure solid-state batteries established in Switzerland

CFO Peter Koch, CEO Roland Jung, COO Thomas Luetzenrath

Industry Buffer

Switzerland as a leader in innovation and technology.

TEUFEN, APPENZELL, SWITZERLAND, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World's first Gigafactory for pure solid-state batteries established in Switzerland.

Switzerland as a leader in innovation and technology.

Solid-state batteries are regarded as the successor technology to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Intensive research is being carried out worldwide - and Switzerland is now the first country to go into series production with this technology.

The solid-state battery from SCB AG is extremely durable, non-combustible and 50% better in terms of environmental performance than conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Energy transition and security of supply are two sides of the same coin - in Switzerland as well as globally. Renewable energies are the key, and electricity storage is a central prerequisite for this.

With an initial production of 1.2 GWh, SCB AG will serve both the Swiss domestic market and the international market with sustainable battery storage systems from 2024.

Thomas Luetzenrath
Swiss Clean Battery AG
+41 76 830 66 45
email us here

You just read:

World's first Gigafactory for pure solid-state batteries established in Switzerland

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.