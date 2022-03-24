MEXC Global to Launch Futures Trading Competition for Traders to Win Tesla Model 3 and Share 50,000 USDT Prize

Submit Release
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC Global launches the futures trading competition to reward futures traders

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC Global launches the futures trading competition to reward futures traders from March 25th 10:00 to March 30th 10:00 (UTC). Besides the 50,000 USDT prize pool, traders stand a chance to win Tesla Model 3 and more rewards!

During the competition, users who trade USDT-M perpetual futures with a certain trading volume will be ranked according to the profit rate of the users and Top 200 users will share the 30,000 USDT prize pool. A brand new Tesla Model 3 will be given away to the TOP1 trader of the competition.

Throughout the event, existing MEXC users may share a 20,000 USDT prize pool by inviting a new user to get a 10 USDT bonus, which can be accumulated up to 300 USDT per user. Invited new users can also enjoy a 10% extra discount on the trading fees.

The trading competition event opens from March 25th 10:00 (UTC) to March 30th 10:00 (UTC). For detailed event rules, please stay tuned to MEXC Global for the official announcements, and follow MEXC Global at Twitter and Telegram.

About MEXC Global

Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.

For more information, please visit our website and blog. Follow MEXC Global at Twitter

