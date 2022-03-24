New York Festivals Advertising Awards Announces The Future Now Executive Jury

NYF's Advertising Awards® announced The Future Now Executive Jury, a panel of creative technology leaders who are experts in the integration of technology.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® (NYFA) announced The Future Now Executive Jury , a panel of creative technology leaders known globally as experts in the integration of technology within the advertising/marketing industry.David Justus, Director of Technology and Business Development for AKQA is Jury President and will lead The Future Now Executive Jury. Together this group of award-winning technologists will collectively review the ground-breaking entries within this future-reaching category group. The newly created categories launched in 2022 will shine the spotlight on creative work that leverages technology to provide an innovative approach to a more engaged consumer experience."We're thrilled that this world class panel of innovators dedicated to utilizing emerging technology on behalf of creative brands will judge this year's The Future Now entries," said Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards. Their focus on creativity and technology will ensure that awe-inspiring future-driven work is fairly judged and awarded."The Future Now Executive Jury• Executive Jury President: David Justus, Director of Technology and Business Development, AKQA USA• Adrian Berlina, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, JAM3 USA• David DiCamillo, Chief Technology Officer, Code and Theory USA• Felix Fenz, Chief Creative Officer, Grabarz & Partner Germany• Arthur Fullerton, Chief Technology Officer, Rauxa USA• Andy Hood, Vice President Emerging Tech, WPP USA• Jayna Kothary Global Chief Technology Officer, MRM United Kingdom• Karen Maurice O'Leary, Emerging Product and Platforms Lead, Creative Shop, MetaThe Future Now Category Group includes the following categories designed to shine the spotlight on technologically innovative work: Generative Creative, Altered Reality, Decentralized Tech, Best Innovation, and Crypto Product & Service Advertising.David Sable, host of NYF's Creativity from the Other Side recently interviewed 2022 The Future Now Juror, Felix Fenz, Chief Creative Officer, Grabarz & Partner. To view this riveting interview, visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/creativity-from-the-other-side/felix? To enter your work into The Future Now Specialty Categories please visit: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/Competition/Categories The New York Festivals Advertising Awards receives entries from more than 80 countries and are judged by more than 400 members of NYF's Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year's trophy-winning work.The deadline to enter the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 1st, 2022. For more information on categories, rules, and regulations or to review the 2022 entry guide or to enter your work visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/new22

