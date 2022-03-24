Submit Release
March 24, 2022 - Court Affirms That EO2 And S.B.739 Remain In Force In Virginia

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares Attorney General

COURT AFFIRMS THAT EO 2 AND S.B. 739 REMAIN IN FORCE IN VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement today:

“Today’s ruling affirms that Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 and Senate Bill 739 is the law of Virginia and parents have the right to make choices for their children.”

In a 56-page written opinion order released this evening, the Court stated “E.O. 2 and S.B. 739 are the law in Virginia and they remain in force, affording parents the choice whether their children should wear masks to school, notwithstanding any school rule that would require students to wear masks.”

Read the opinion HERE.

