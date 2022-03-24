March 24, 2022 - Court Affirms That EO2 And S.B.739 Remain In Force In Virginia

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares Attorney General 202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact: Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

COURT AFFIRMS THAT EO 2 AND S.B. 739 REMAIN IN FORCE IN VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement today:

“Today’s ruling affirms that Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 and Senate Bill 739 is the law of Virginia and parents have the right to make choices for their children.”

In a 56-page written opinion order released this evening, the Court stated “E.O. 2 and S.B. 739 are the law in Virginia and they remain in force, affording parents the choice whether their children should wear masks to school, notwithstanding any school rule that would require students to wear masks.”

Read the opinion HERE.

###