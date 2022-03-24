Hookah Charcoal Market Increasing Demand and Dynamic Growth with Forecast by 2029

allied market research report

Global Market by Type, Application and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hookah Charcoal Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029.” The report has depicts the current key trends, market analysis, competitors’ strategy, and impending market & technology forecast. Moreover, the study also embodies the revenue size, market extent, and growth prospects of the global market in terms of value and major trends at regional level.

Hookah charcoal is alight carbon residue, which is produced from animal and plant sources. The charcoal is made by heating wood to a high temperature in the absence of oxygen. Hookah charcoal is first lit and subsequently placed on the top of the hookah bowl foil to burn the shisha tobacco by its heat and produce sweet clouds. In addition, hookah charcoal is available in natural and artificial flavors. Natural hookah charcoal is made with natural ingredients such as coconut husk burns longer and also has less impact on the flavor of shisha. Hookah charcoal is widely used as flavor enhancer and for aromatic smoke. The expansion of the online distribution network leads to high demand for charcoal hookah in residential areas. Increase in urban population and adaption of modern lifestyle boost the demand for hookah charcoal.

Increase in popularity of the flavored hookah among the young generation is the major driving factor of the hookah charcoal market. Aromatic smoke released from it is more pleasant as compared to non-flavored hookah, which boosts its demand, globally. Furthermore, increase in number of food establishments offering varieties of hookah flavors with alcohol consumption boosts the demand for hookah charcoal. Improvement in lifestyle of consumers and increase in nightclub activities are the major factors increasing the consumption of hookah. Furthermore, rapid urbanization is expected to augment the growth of the global hookah charcoal market during the forecast period. However, hookah charcoal causes serious health problems and is harmful to the lungs, which limit its consumption among the young generation.

The global Hookah Charcoal Market is classified on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region. Based on geography, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Spain, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Top leading companies in the global Hookah Charcoal Market is analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile. The key players operating in the global market include Coco Nara, Starbuzz, Cocourth, Kaloud Aura, Nu Tabacoo, Ecocha Charcoal, Three Kings, and Coco Ala.

Covid-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected the global economy severely and the Hookah Charcoal Market was also not an exception in this regard. The report includes the COVID-19 impact on the market along with the current stratagems, dynamic slants, lines, and tactics espoused by the major players in the sector. It would further add up value to our clients by offering the much-needed insights on the global spectrum of the market. Apart from showcasing the impact instigated on the market share and size throughout the pandemic, especially during the initial phase, it also focuses on the key strategies implemented by the frontrunners during this crisis. Simultaneously, with the rollout of mass vaccination programs across the world, the market is expected to revive soon and the report also offers the post-COVID-19 impact on the global Hookah Charcoal Market.

Market Key Segments:

By Product

• Natural

• Non-natural

By Application

• Personal

• Commercial

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2022-2029, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped as per key trends and opportunities of the market and presence of major players.

• Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

• Key players of the Hookah Charcoal market are also listed.

• This study evaluates value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

• An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate the dominance opportunities.