Aviation Week Network’s Military Aviation, Logistics & Maintenance Symposium (#MALMS) will be held in Dallas April 27-28
The Annual Military Aviation, Logistics and Maintenance Symposium (#MALMS) is co-located with MRO Americas, (#MROAM), the world’s largest aviation MRO event.
Collaboration between industry, small businesses, academia and the government is key for increasing materiel readiness and ensuing air dominance, and our conference brings all of the players together.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network's Annual Military Aviation, Logistics and Maintenance Symposium (#MALMS) will be held April 27-28 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. The event is co-located with MRO Americas, (#MROAM), the world’s largest aviation MRO event.
— Sarah Zilonis, Conference Producer for Aviation Week Network.
MALMS is a dynamic forum for members of the U.S. military and commercial aerospace industry to discuss process improvements and operational readiness concerns regarding aircraft maintenance, logistics, and sustainment capabilities development. Attendees will be privy to relevant and real-time perspectives into the military’s logistics and aircraft sustainment concerns, current acquisition processes and requirements for modernization from the people leading the charge for innovation from all branches of the U.S. military and the U.S. Department of Defense.
“Collaboration between industry, small businesses, academia and the government is key for increasing materiel readiness and ensuing air dominance, and our conference brings all of the players together,” said Sarah Zilonis, Conference Producer for Aviation Week Network.
Admission is free for all branches or active-duty and reserve members of the United States Armed Forces and Department of Defense (DOD) civilian employees. The event includes a sold-out Military Pavilion exhibition hall and two days of high-level speakers, along with ample opportunities for networking. A full agenda can be found here.
MALMS Industry Sponsors are: AAR, Boeing, Elbit Systems of America, HEICO, L3 Harris, M1 Composites Technologies, StandardAero, and Summit Aerospace. The event is supported by the Logistics Officers Association.
Registration hours are Monday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 26-Wednesday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. See here to Register.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
# # #
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net