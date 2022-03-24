LinkedIn Changemaker Andrew MacAskill joins Fraser Dove International
Fraser Dove International today announced that Andrew MacAskill will be joining as Chief Commercial Officer, effective 1st of April 2022.FARNHAM, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser Dove International today announced that Andrew MacAskill will be joining as Chief Commercial Officer, effective 1st of April 2022.
Andrew will be joining the company from Executive Career Jump, which he founded three and a half years ago. The opportunity arose for Andrew to bring his experience in executive search to Fraser Dove International. He will work closely with our clients to drive strategy and enhance the life sciences through talent. Andrew will partner with the consultants and Co-Founders Thomas Dove and Joseph Brown to strengthen customer success, penetrate new markets, and widen Fraser Dove International's global reach.
Andrew previously spent four years as Managing Director of Executives Online, a very successful executive search firm spanning multiple industries.
In 2021 he was selected as a LinkedIn Changemaker for Careers and Unemployment.
"I am thrilled to be joining Fraser Dove International at a time when the business is committed to achieving extraordinary growth. Having already met most of the team, I am looking forward to bringing my experience to advance customer experience and success," says Andrew. "Joining the Board will enable me to help define the overall strategy of Fraser Dove International in this important phase of the company's growth. I am looking forward to refining and launching new service offerings and opening up further life-changing opportunities for our employees, candidates and clients."
"We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the Fraser Dove family. We are confident his skills and approach to the talent landscape will hugely benefit our client partners. We are excited to see what he can achieve over the coming months and years as we further establish Fraser Dove International as the leading life sciences talent consultancy," says Thomas Dove.
Joseph Brown adds, "Andrew has previously provided consultancy services to the business working closely with our consultants on client strategy and personal branding. He has already added significant value, and I can't wait to see his impact multiply once he is truly embedded within our business."
Fraser Dove International are an exclusive Executive Search Life Science Talent Consultancy with an international reach spanning across the whole value chain within the industry. Providing cutting-edge talent solutions and insight into sourcing complex senior and executive-level hires for life science companies operating globally.
Ellie Finey
Fraser Dove International Ltd
+44 2033557050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn