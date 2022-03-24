Submit Release
Kids Attend A Sweet Day in LA The Best Donut Party Celebrating Police Officers

Kids Attend A Sweet Day in LA, The Sweetest Donut Party Celebrating Police Officers, bring a drawing to earn LA's Best Treats #asweetdayinla #wepartyforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created and sponsors a meaningful party for kids; A Sweet Day in LA to teach positive values and reward LA's Best Treats.

In May Kids Attend A Sweet Day in LA, The Sweetest Donut Party Ever....Celebrating Police Officers!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generating proceeds to make a positive impact by creating and sponsoring; meaningful work programs for kids, sweet parties, and trips to party for good.

Recruiting for Good sponsors a Sweet Day in LA, a monthly kids party, on 1st Sunday of the month to have fun, teach positive values, and reward LA's Best Treats. Kids bring drawings to earn the sweets (donuts, ice cream, and chocolate too).

In May, Kids attend The Sweetest Donut Party Ever...Celebrating Police Officers!

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Our Sweet Day in LA Donut Party was Inspired by Santa Monica Police…Especially Officer Halima Barreto…Thank You!"

A Sweet Day in LA is a monthly kids party created and sponsored by Recruiting for Good; to have fun, teach positive values, and reward LA's Sweetest Treats. In May, we are celebrating police officers, with The Sweetest Donut Party Ever!

Kids bring a drawing to earn LA's Best Sweets. The party occurs the 1st Sunday of every month. #makepositiveimpact #wepartyforgood #appreciatetoday #asweetdayinla #enjoytreats #usetalentforgood #fulfillingtime #recruitingforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Complete your probation period, kickass and enter our end of The Year Drawing for a Sweet Party Trip to South Beach (2023 Wine and Food Festival).

We Party for Good
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Fun Trips to Party for Good...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and Fund Girls Design Tomorrow...We're rewarding referrals with The Sweetest All Inclusive 4 Day Weekend Trip' Our Moms Party in South Beach 2023 Wine & Food Festival in Miami to learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com The Perfect Escape From The Kids! The Perfect Gift for Your Grad Kid

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
