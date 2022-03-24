Kids Attend A Sweet Day in LA The Best Donut Party Celebrating Police Officers
Kids Attend A Sweet Day in LA, The Sweetest Donut Party Celebrating Police Officers, bring a drawing to earn LA's Best Treats
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created and sponsors a meaningful party for kids; A Sweet Day in LA to teach positive values and reward LA's Best Treats.
Recruiting for Good sponsors a Sweet Day in LA, a monthly kids party, on 1st Sunday of the month to have fun, teach positive values, and reward LA's Best Treats. Kids bring drawings to earn the sweets (donuts, ice cream, and chocolate too).
In May, Kids attend The Sweetest Donut Party Ever...Celebrating Police Officers!
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Our Sweet Day in LA Donut Party was Inspired by Santa Monica Police…Especially Officer Halima Barreto…Thank You!"
About
A Sweet Day in LA is a monthly kids party created and sponsored by Recruiting for Good; to have fun, teach positive values, and reward LA's Sweetest Treats. In May, we are celebrating police officers, with The Sweetest Donut Party Ever!
Kids bring a drawing to earn LA's Best Sweets. The party occurs the 1st Sunday of every month.
