UMA Hosting Major & Career Exploration for High School Students

The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) is hosting a Major & Career Exploration Webinar Series for high school students interested in Early College. The series will take place each Wednesday during the month of April from 6-7 PM on Zoom.

Join UMA’s Office of Early College and UMA Faculty during the webinars to learn more about the following majors: Aviation, Justice Studies, Mental Health and Human Services, and Nursing.

Attendees will receive a brief overview of the featured major, degree, and certificate offerings, as well as courses students can take now as Early College students, and a summary of career opportunities post college graduation.

For more detailed information, including the Zoom link for the webinars, please visit the website uma.edu/ecwebinars. Early College is a partnership between the University of Maine System and the Maine Department of Education, supported by the Maine State Legislature.