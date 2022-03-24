Submit Release
Seeking Education Stakeholders for Multilingual Education Task Force

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is preparing to launch the Multilingual Education Task Force (METF), an initiative to support the development of bilingual programs in Maine schools.

Bilingual programs have benefits for all students, including, but not limited to:

  • Superior academic performance;
  • Greater inclusion and improved socioemotional and learning outcomes for multilingual learners;
  • Intercultural communicative competence; and
  • Future opportunities for employment in the global economy.

If you are interested in participating as a member of the METF, you are welcome to submit an application. All educators and community members who would like to learn more about bilingual education and begin advocating for, and taking steps toward developing a program in a Maine school are encouraged to join.

Co-facilitated by the Multistate Association for Bilingual Education, Northeast, the METF will convene on the following dates from 3-5pm via Zoom:

  • May 5, 2022: Examination of opportunities to implement dual language education programs
  • May 12, 2022: Identifying the challenges and solutions to implement dual language education programs
  • May 23, 2022: Begin a strategic plan to build the foundation to implement dual language education programs

To learn more about bilingual education, its benefits, various program models, and how to begin the implementation process, check out the Multistate Association for Bilingual Education website. Contact April Perkins, ESOL/Bilingual Programs Specialist, at april.perkins@maine.gov with any questions.

