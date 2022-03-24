PHILIPPINES, March 24 - Press Release March 24, 2022 Statement by Presidential Aspirant Sen. Ping Lacson More at: https://pinglacson.net/en/article/statement-of-presidential-aspirant-sen-ping-lacson Today, I officially announce my resignation as Chairman and member of Partido Ng Demokratikong Reporma, which effectively makes me an independent candidate for the presidency in the upcoming May 2022 elections. Yesterday, I was informed by the party president, former Speaker Pantaleon "Bebot" Alvarez, that their slate in Davao del Norte, led by the party secretary-general and Provincial Governor Edwin Jubahib, has decided to endorse another presidential candidate. Considering that it is at the behest of these top-tier officials that I was recruited as a member and the party's standard-bearer and thereafter elected as its chairman, I believe it is only decent and proper - consistent with my time-honored uncompromising principles - to make this decision. In the face of these recent developments, allow me to say, like a true-blooded warrior that I am all my life, I will continue this fight in pursuit of my quest to serve my country and our people, as your Chief Executive - if God and the Filipino people will it, come May 9, 2022. To Partido Reporma president, former Speaker Alvarez, Secretary General Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib - and the rest of the Davao del Norte Reporma candidates - let me tell you this: I harbor no ill feelings towards you and anyone who may hereafter opt to join them in their new choice of a presidential candidate. Sa lahat ng myembro at kandidato ng Partido Reporma sa labas ng Davao del Norte - who joined the party because of our shared advocacy to fight graft and corruption in pursuit of good governance, all for the sake of our beloved country and people - with or without party affiliation - I am not leaving you behind. I assure you that I will be your leader and supporter in our shared convictions and aspirations. Magkakasama pa rin tayo sa laban na ito. Tulad ng paulit-ulit kong sinasabi, tuloy ang laban hanggang sa dulo! God bless our beloved Philippines.