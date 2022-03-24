Submit Release
Webinar: Pay Attention to Retention

Learn from REIT executives and apartment technology professionals on why renewals matter.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Beekin on March 31 at 10 AM ET for a panel discussion on renewals with multifamily and single-family rental experts. Learn from REIT executives and apartment technology professionals on why renewals matter.

In this webinar, we will discuss:
- Why owners and operators are not spending more time on renewals
- What the consequences are of this
- Which strategies multifamily and single-family rental experts are using to optimize renewals
- What is the future of renewals – where is the industry headed?

Speakers

We have a panel of industry leaders who will be sharing their insights and expertise:

James Flick
VP of Revenue Management and Business Intelligence, Camden Trust
James is Vice President of Revenue Management and Business Intelligence at Camden Trust (NYSE: CPT) where he oversees revenue management and analytics for 60,000+ homes.

Lori Marada
SVP of Strategy, Fortress
Lori is Senior Vice President of Strategy at Fortress, a PropTech property management software. Prior to this, Lori has spent 20+ years across operators such as Fogelman, Fairfield Residential, and vendors such as RealPage and Yardi Systems.

Mark Conner
Executive Director of Revenue Management, Edward Rose & Sons
Mark is Executive Director of Revenue Management at Edward Rose & Sons. He is a former director at AIV, and has more than 20 years of experience in revenue management.

Evan J Hoffmann
Industry Principal, Beekin
Evan is the former SVP (revenue management and marketing) at Aimco (NYSE:AIV) where he oversaw both revenue management and marketing for 30,000+ homes. Evan has spent nearly 20 years in revenue management across several industries and graduated from Harvard University.

Register for free by clicking here.

Vidur Gupta
Beekin
hello@beekin.co
