Evmann Creates Roadmap to Facilitate its Development into a Global Unicorn Company
Dutch Evmann Investments Holding BV has presented a comprehensive roadmap to becoming a Unicorn company with over €1 billion in assets.AMSTERDAM , THE NETHERLANDS , March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutch Evmann Investments Holding BV, the parent company of VSY Biotechnology GmbH and Alsanza Medizintechnik und Pharma GmbH, organized its 2022 Global Leadership Meeting last week in line with its strategic plans to become a Unicorn company. Over the two-day meeting, Evmann's Board of directors and leaders from the global functions and markets reviewed mid and long-term strategies and aligned on a comprehensive roadmap.
This roadmap builds on Evmann's strategic plans to expand its business segments and reveals further details on how the company will achieve its ultimate goal of developing into a Unicorn company with over €1 billion in assets.
This corporate vision is supported by three key pillars – 'People,' 'Platform,' and 'Product,' which Evmann counts on to enhance customer value, nurture talent, develop innovative products in line with market needs, and generate sustainable sales and profit.
At the Global Leadership Meeting, the Chairman of Evmann's board, Dr. Ercan Varlibas, shared his thoughts on how Evmann will develop into a Unicorn company: "Evmann has been undergoing a full-scale transformation to achieve the company's vision. We will keep focusing on accelerating the transition to future business models. As a result, we will become even more agile in adapting the fast-changing global dynamics while expanding our business operations into other segments."
Fatih Ergin, CEO of the Dutch Group, indicated that Evmann would soon be investing in therapeutic fields and will explore opportunities to extend its businesses in new geographic and business areas.
About Evmann Investments Holding BV
Evmann Investments Holding BV is a holding company with significant investments in ophthalmology and orthopedics. Its purpose is to make investments that simultaneously create value and improve health, in line with its motto, "Invest for Life."
Evmann's headquarter is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its global businesses are managed through its two leading German group companies, VSY Biotechnology GmbH and Alsanza Medizintechnik und Pharma GmbH which deliver products to more than 80 countries through an impressive sales network. The development of innovative products through R&D activities is one of Evmann's strategical priorities, and its main focus is to create sustainable growth in all areas it operates in.
