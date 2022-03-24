Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,188 in the last 365 days.

Roku Launches Worldwide Premiere of ‘The Pact’ Sci-Fi Adventure Series

Running from the The Pact's Miasma

The Pact strikes just the right balance between phantasmal surrealism and high-stakes action and that's in part why Its powerful aesthetic has caused a stir on our social media pre-launch campaign...”
— Steve Chicorel
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week Roku exclusively premieres sci-fi adventure series “The Pact,” on the Roku Channel, home of free and premium entertainment on its Roku hardware and software platform with over 60 million users in the United States. The six-part series will be exclusively available on Roku in the U.S., U.K. and Canada on March 26, 2022 and releasing on various platforms to the rest of the world starting in July 2022.

The Pact is an English language one-hour series produced by full-service production studio, Katara Studios, created by Bobby Barbacioru, writer Gareth Brookes, and Katara Studios principal, Ahmed Al Baker.

Al Baker and Barbacioru also served as co-directors with filming in Romania, Bulgaria and Qatar. Rick Ravanello, James Marshall, Robert Knepper, Natassia Malthe, Louis Mandylor, and Eyad Hourani head the main cast.

The sci-fi series follows Sol, Freya and Adam, a family strained past the breaking point by a post-apocalyptic world as they travel alongside other survivors seeking the cause and cure for the “Miasma”, a mysterious fog that drives victims insane.

Founded in 2018, Katara Studios has produced a slate of original TV shows, feature films and music projects to be released globally starting Q1 of 2022.

OMG is distributing "The Pact" series worldwide and co-founder, Steve Chicorel says, “The Pact strikes just the right balance between phantasmal surrealism and high-stakes action and that's in part why Its powerful aesthetic has caused a stir on our social media pre-launch campaign and the mysteries of the story - a basis for Season 2.”

The Pact EPs Luca Bercovici, Hussein Fakhri and Ahmed Al Baker have started development with OMG creatives Chicorel, Shari Hamrick, and Daniel Howard to deliver a Season 2 pitch and mobile game app soon after The Pact makes its world debut, on The Roku Channel.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Steve Chicorel
Organic Media Group
+1 310-920-1607
email us here

THE PACT OFFICIAL TRAILER

You just read:

Roku Launches Worldwide Premiere of ‘The Pact’ Sci-Fi Adventure Series

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.