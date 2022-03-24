Roku Launches Worldwide Premiere of ‘The Pact’ Sci-Fi Adventure Series
The Pact strikes just the right balance between phantasmal surrealism and high-stakes action and that's in part why Its powerful aesthetic has caused a stir on our social media pre-launch campaign...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week Roku exclusively premieres sci-fi adventure series “The Pact,” on the Roku Channel, home of free and premium entertainment on its Roku hardware and software platform with over 60 million users in the United States. The six-part series will be exclusively available on Roku in the U.S., U.K. and Canada on March 26, 2022 and releasing on various platforms to the rest of the world starting in July 2022.
— Steve Chicorel
The Pact is an English language one-hour series produced by full-service production studio, Katara Studios, created by Bobby Barbacioru, writer Gareth Brookes, and Katara Studios principal, Ahmed Al Baker.
Al Baker and Barbacioru also served as co-directors with filming in Romania, Bulgaria and Qatar. Rick Ravanello, James Marshall, Robert Knepper, Natassia Malthe, Louis Mandylor, and Eyad Hourani head the main cast.
The sci-fi series follows Sol, Freya and Adam, a family strained past the breaking point by a post-apocalyptic world as they travel alongside other survivors seeking the cause and cure for the “Miasma”, a mysterious fog that drives victims insane.
Founded in 2018, Katara Studios has produced a slate of original TV shows, feature films and music projects to be released globally starting Q1 of 2022.
OMG is distributing "The Pact" series worldwide and co-founder, Steve Chicorel says, “The Pact strikes just the right balance between phantasmal surrealism and high-stakes action and that's in part why Its powerful aesthetic has caused a stir on our social media pre-launch campaign and the mysteries of the story - a basis for Season 2.”
The Pact EPs Luca Bercovici, Hussein Fakhri and Ahmed Al Baker have started development with OMG creatives Chicorel, Shari Hamrick, and Daniel Howard to deliver a Season 2 pitch and mobile game app soon after The Pact makes its world debut, on The Roku Channel.
Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.
Steve Chicorel
Organic Media Group
+1 310-920-1607
email us here
THE PACT OFFICIAL TRAILER