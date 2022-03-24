CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. release its Web3 “CARBON OFFSET” module to embrace the Earth Day & CARBON IEO, April 22nd, 2022

CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. Carbon Blockchain Process Map

CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. (https://CO2-1-0.io) is pleased to announce that the company has released its Web3 module of “Carbon Offset” to enable corporations/ individuals to meet their net-zero carbon target accordingly.

Carbon Offset module (https://CO2-1-0.io/register?t=investor) works side by side with the Project Owner module. They start from carbon credit origination up to the carbon offset certification, as shown in the attached process map.

Both modules will complete the full cycle processes of a carbon credit.

There are huge differences between carbon lifecycle in current practices compared to CARBON Blockchain Systems, i.e. processing time, cost, and quality.

Current practice requires 2-3 years to proceed, thousands of dollars – some cases hundred thousand, and questionable quality as it has many intermediaries and handovers; while on the CARBON Blockchain Systems needs 30 days only to proceed, at $0 cost, and reliable high quality (thanks to Blockchain Technology, IoT, and Six Sigma).

The Carbon Offset module allows everyone to participate in offsetting their carbon footprint, with as low as 100 tones CO2 equivalent Emission Reduction which is equal to 100 CO2 tokens, now everyone can get their carbon offset certificate which is generated instantly thru CARBON Blockchain systems. The privilege to participate in healing the planet earth now opens to everyone, conducted in a transparent, fast, and hassle-free.

Even though the Carbon Offset module has been released, it will be activated only when the CO2 token is already listed in a centralized exchange (IEO) on April 22nd, 2022, the day when all available carbon credits (= CO2 tokens) are deposited to the centralized exchange systems.

Mr. Choky YF Simanjuntak, CEO and Founder of CARBON, stated:

“We are very happy and enthusiastic to release the Carbon Offset Module. This module is the final part of our CARBON Blockchain Systems, therefore the whole systems are ready to embrace the coming of Earth Day 2022 and at the same time the IEO of our token: April 22nd, 2022.

This year's Earth Day 2022 theme is “Invest in our Planet”, therefore as we are still in CARBON pre-sale, we encourage qualified, suitable investors to participate immediately while the tokens are available at a reasonable low price. When CO2 is listed on April 22nd, the price is estimated to surge and will be stabilized at a number relatively close to the average current carbon pricing in many emission trading systems (ETS) worldwide.

We also want to say our sincere gratitude to all of you (Carbonian) who has participated in healing our Earth by holding CO2 tokens”.

About CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP.

CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. (www.co2-1-0.io) aims to provide a solution in disruptive new carbon market system using blockchain-crypto technology, IoT and enhanced with Six Sigma methodology which will be empowering environmentally sustainable projects (renewable energy/ waste/ agriculture/ forestry/ many more) starting in USA, Vietnam, Indonesia, other ASEAN countries, and worldwide. It has a clear and systematic product development roadmap and the ultimate milestones of the products. The solution, methodology, and improved TACCC (transparent, accurate, consistent, complete, and comparable) business process originally introduced by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) will bring full impact to better environment and life of millions.

CARBON (CO2) is the most environmentally sustainable crypto on earth, developed under BEP-20 (BSC Mainnet) and has passed CertiK audit, which is the #1 security audit for blockchain protocols, wallets, DApps, and smart contracts.

CARBON tokens currently traded at Pancake Swap with the link: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?inputCurrency=0xe9e7cea3dedca5984780bafc599bd69add087d56&outputCurrency=0xf0d35f96ad8cefca54e048bf1569b5fd94c27dc1

