UZBEKISTAN, March 23 - Tashkent International Investment Forum – Platform for Presentations of Promising Projects

Tashkent hosts International Investment Forum.

The event is attended by representatives of international organizations and financial institutions, almost 1,500 major investors and high-ranking guests from 56 countries. Among the participants are the presidents of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank, ministers, heads of large corporations and companies.

It is planned to hold plenary sessions, roundtable discussions and briefings. The forum will serve as a platform for presentations of promising projects necessary for the economy of Uzbekistan. It will be possible to get acquainted with the opportunities of the country, the conditions created for foreign investors. The priority tasks of the government for the strategic development of Uzbekistan, encouragement of the private sector, and strengthening of international relations will be defined.

Source: UzA