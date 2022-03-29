Call Center Culture and The Secret Sauce of a Successful Phone Call, with Richard Blank
Welcoming an outsourcing industry leader expert for a brand new episode!
Walking through those rows, I was getting that energy back from the people because they were putting into their project as much as I was giving to them.”CHEYENNE, WYOMING , UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Passion To Purpose, To Changing People's Lives
— Richard Blank
Richard Blank, outsourcing industry leader and the CEO of Costa Rica's Call Center, joins Christian Montes for a brand new episode, where they discuss what makes a successful phone call, strong corporate culture and leadership, rocking engagement with gamification, to name a few themes.
Tune in for a new story, one of many twists and turns, while Richard is taking us along his fascinating journey of building and leading one of the largest BPOs of Central America.
They start discussing the beginning of Richard's call center journey, how his passion for Spanish, motivational public speaking and rhetoric became a big part of his career, followed by gamification and culture themes.
Richard Blank is the Chief Executive Officer of Costa Rica's Call Center and an outsourcing industry leader. At 27 years old, he started developing, building and training over 5000 employees for one of the largest call centers in Central America.
It's a pleasure to have him on season 2, episode 2 of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center. Here are some of the highlights they've touched upon in this episode:
- Fortune Favors the Brave: The beginning of a Call Center Journey
- Adequate Training for Omnichannel Personalization
- The Engagement Toolkit to Fight Attrition
- Rhetoric and Phonetic Delivery: The Secret sauce of a Phone Call
- What Got Taken Away During COVID
- Old School Retro Gaming Turned Into Gamification
- The 30s Rule Technique
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface.
The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.
Mirela Otea
NobelBiz
+1 303-619-3716
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
This is a snippet of Rhetoric and Phonetic Delivery: The Secret Sauce of a Phone Call