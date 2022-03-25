Submit Release
Vivid Matter Collective Artist Barry Johnson Debuts Multi-dimensional Quincy Jones Artwork for The Museum of Pop Culture

Mural of Quincy Jones built and painted by Barry Johnson and Moses Sun of the Vivid Matter Collective

The MoPOP Honors Legendary Music Mogul Quincy Jones' Legacy with an Evening of Tributes. Tapping Seattle natives Barry Johnson and Moses Sun for stunning mural

We made every choice to honor this alien genius, this enigma. We wanted the art to live up to Quincy.”
— Barry Johnson
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barry Johnson and Moses Sun of the Vivid Matter Collective unveiled a new art piece in celebration of Quincy Jones, who was a recipient of the Museum of Pop Culture’s 2022 Founders Award. The prolific artists were hand-selected by the Museum, and this piece will be archived as part of the Museum's permanent collection to live in the Sky Church.

Johnson and Sun are masters at capturing the details that define Quincy Jones’ legacy. In the center, there is a colorful cut-out painting of Jones. This work of art pays homage to him, and his life in Seattle. Spectators will see this in the way that the background is emerald green to represent Seattle, how Quincy is pictured in his youth playing the trumpet, and how the bright colors exemplify the jazzical atmosphere of Quincy’s prime.

“The way we created this was really to give an ode to Seattle, Jazz, and all of the things that made Quincy the enigma that he is. From the colors to the ribbons, everything was fabricated and designed to evolve with time.” - Barry Johnson, Vivid Matter Collective

The Artists honor Quincy’s influence in our modern world by installing tv screens and speakers with displays that allow the piece to align with that evolution. This multi-dimensional piece is Johnson’s take on the immortalization of Quincy Jones’ legacy.

This piece required major production. The framing & fabricating alone cost over $20 grand as everything was custom cut.

“We made every choice to honor this alien genius, this enigma. We wanted the art to live up to Quincy.” Johnson stated when discussing his endearment for the Luminary.

Barry Johnson is a true multidimensional artist. He is a painter, sculptor, illustrator, sketch artist, videographer, and photographer. Johnson’s signature is to marinate his several skills and present the world with a unicorn- such is this Quincy Jones mural.

Johnson has received the Edwin T. Pratt Award, smART Ventures award, and GAP Award. He's also been featured in Crosscut, TEDxSeattle, and South Seattle Emerald among others. Connect with Barry on Instagram to see more of his other trailblazing work

Barry Johnson and The Vivid Matter Collective Honor Quincy Jones at The MoPOP with Stunning Mural

