When sustainable Danish design meets luxury—meet 1 People
EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 2019, 1 People is a revolutionary Danish sustainable fashion and lifestyle brand that offers stylish and comfortable garments without compromising the people and the planet. Now boasting well above nine different categories—from ready-to-wear, underwear, activewear, swimwear, shoes, to bags and accessories—and 270 minimalist products within the fashion category alone.
1 People remains consistent in their approach to delivering elegant Scandinavian designs for conscious women all over the world.
All pieces have been consciously designed to be timeless and versatile styles for mindful fashionistas, made with utmost care using innovative materials thanks to nature and science. Materials including the skin-caring PYRATEX® fabrics, Piñatex® from discarded pineapple leaf fibres, ECONYL® regenerated nylon, cellulose-based TENCEL™ fibres, VEGEA from grape leather, and more are amongst the sustainable materials that 1 People integrates into their designs. Certifications ranging from STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, GOTS, GRS, to bluesign® and FSC™ can be found on 1 People’s variety of products and its packaging. Moreover, the brand aims to address four Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), mainly Goals 1, 8, 12 and 16. More information regarding the brand’s impacts can be found on their website. 1 People operates with a mission to alleviate poverty and address climate change for a more mindful future.
Founded by two Danes—Rea Tjoa Algreen together with her life and business partner, Jonathan Tjoa Algreen—they are passionate about bringing together sustainability, elegant style, comfort, quality and fair pricing without compromises. Now, the brand has several bases in multiple countries—Denmark, the US, Germany, Singapore, Indonesia and India—with a global presence across 16 diverse markets and over 70 marketplaces worldwide, making the brand accessible to millions around the world.
Shopping sustainable luxury pieces on 1people.com comes with many irresistible benefits, from free international shipping, 365 days free return policy, and three years warranty. This 360-degree approach to customer satisfaction is the way 1 People demonstrates how sustainable luxury should be done. 1 People is accessible to every woman who cares about the impact she brings to this world.
