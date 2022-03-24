Submit Release
Hollywood Swag Bag Celebrates Oscar Nominees with Swag Geared Towards Wellness

Hollywood Swag Bag continues its health and wellness mission with purposefully driven brands gifting nominees.

— Lisa Gal
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 50 leading brands in health and wellness, sustainability, fair-trade, non-gmo, organic, women-owned and purpose-driven companies are included in conjunction with Hollywood Baskets and their hand-crafted and mindfully curated baskets.

Diverse, Creative & Purpose Driven Brands include:

Evolue by Jean Seo, Stefanie Greer's Energy Healing, Botne Beauty, Skin & Body Method, AngieShel Designs, Pucker Up Paper Lips, The Coffee Break Café, Bootzie Perfume Oils Hawaii, New Day Skin, Dabble & Dollop and Owl’s Brew are women-owned businesses that bring value to our world with their passion.
Nominees will also receive the creative works of Karen Robert’s Turner- The Other Twin, A Fallen Knight by Laurencia Hoffman, Author Kim Ann’s positive Quick Affirmation Books by Lucky Four Press, The Law of Love by K.P. Weaver, The Women Changing the World edited by Peace Mitchell & Katy Garner, HeartCentered Leadership by Maven Press, The Art of Conscious Communication for Thoughtful Men by Jem Fuller, Raising Matriarch by Laura Elizabeth, Carbon Under Pressure by Meg Heart, Courage and Confidence by WCW Press, What the Boy Hears When the Girl Dreams by Graeme Friedman, Rebecca Youssef Art, and DJ’s Allergies by Jennifer Ormond.

In the health and wellness category are Lotus Wei, Certificates for “The Magic Bed” at The Total Health Center, ShiKai Beauty, Ying Herbal, Dr. Brite, and Momo’s CBD.

Leading in Organic and Non-GMO are Organic India Tea, Primal Kitchen, Nature’s Path Organic, Uncle Matt’s Organic, Veg Out Organics, Pod Organics and Orgain.

Climate change, sustainability and fair-trade leaders include Dr. Bronner's, Theo Chocolate, Lion Energy and Sol-ti Organic Living Beverages,

We also are proud to feature The Owner Sunglasses, Belgian Boys, and Pure Romance Body Lotion.

Purpose-driven brands include SeaSnax, creator of America's first seaweed snacks, and Tiger Mushroom Farms who share a common mission to get kids to eat healthier. We also feature The Garden School Foundation and their mission of Garden Based Education to youth in Los Angeles.

This basket was procured and assembled by Hollywood Baskets and Celebrity Hollywood Gifting.

Hollywood Swag Bag is not affiliated with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences or The Oscars.

Lisa Gal
Hollywood Swag Bag
+1 818-445-9243
email us here
About Hollywood Swag Bag

