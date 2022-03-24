Ultrasound Gel Market Trends, Growth and Industry Insights | Forecast- 2029

Ultrasound Gel

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ultrasound Gel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029" Ultrasound gel market is expected to witness growth in upcoming years due to factors such as its low cost and easy to use factor. Ultrasound gels are less harmful as compared to other imaging products.

Ultrasound gel is a medium that is used as coupling agent and assists in forming tight bond between the skin and the probe. Ultrasound gels help the ultrasound waves for transmitting directly to the tissues and other parts of the body where imaging procedure is needed. These are made up of propylene glycol, water or dye. It is a thick, clear and sticky substance which avoids drip off. The gel acts as a thickening agent and allows its spreading over the skin. Silicone oil is used to prevent pain associated with the urinary catheterization. This oil is used as an innovative catheter lubricant. Aquasonic 100, sterile aquasonic 100, SCAN ultrasound gel, polysonic ultrasound lotion are some examples of ultrasound gels that are used widely.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

To take care of infected population, the demand for medical supplies is increasing. Respiratory support devices such as atomizer, life-support machine, oxygen generator, and monitor are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. With rise in number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the need for medical supplies keeps on rising among, both from healthcare professionals and civil population for precautionary measures. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize this increased demand of medical supplies to ensure adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market. Considering these factors, COVID -19 is expected to have significant impact on ultrasound gel market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the Ultrasound Gel Market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the investments.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the ultrasound gel market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the Market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market. The report provides a detailed Ultrasound Gel Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Major Key players operating are Parker Laboratories, OrthoCanada, Scrip Companies, Medline Industries, The X-Ray Shoppe, Unique International, Current Solutions, Phyto Performance, DNP Enterprise, Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

