Parablu achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

Parablu Inc.

Data Security is at the core of what we offer our customers, and achieving ISO 27001:2013 is a testament to the commitment Parablu has placed on delivering data security and privacy to our customers”
— Subash Baliga, Vice President-Sales, Parablu
FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parablu, an award-winning provider of Data Security and Resiliency solutions today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its information security management systems (ISMS). This certification demonstrates Parablu’s commitment to the highest standards of compliance around security and their internal processes designed to keep the information assets they hold secure.  

ISO 27001:2013 is the leading international standard for information security, governed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards. 

With rigorous independent assessment, documentation, and an evidence-based audit process, this certification confirms that Parablu has all mechanisms in place designed and implemented for coherent and comprehensive information security controls and is well-equipped to address any related risks.  
  
“Data Security is at the core of what we offer our customers, and achieving ISO 27001:2013 is a testament to the commitment Parablu has placed on delivering data security and privacy to our customers,” stated Subash Baliga, Vice President-Sales, Parablu. "The high priority we place on protecting data assets entrusted to us and exceeding the highest standards of security are critical reasons why businesses trust our offerings. This achievement serves to reinforce the confidence our customers and partners have placed on us and will drive us to meet even higher standards in the years to come.”

ISO 27001:2013 addresses a wide spectrum of security best practices. With continuous, effective, and systematic management of risks, Parablu has demonstrated reliability and security of its systems and processes, in true alignment with their customers' requirements.

About Parablu  
  
Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management solutions helps enterprises achieve data security and resiliency in the cloud as well as with on-premises storage environments. Parablu provides a range of solutions designed to protect and keep business data safe. These products include BluVault – a suite of powerful and secure data backup solutions and BluSync™ – a suite of solutions designed for managed file transfer, secure collaboration, and file services. 

Parablu helps enterprises comply with regulations like SOX, HIPAA, & GDPR, while also helping to build a solid defense against ransomware and insider threats.

