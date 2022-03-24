Submit Release
An Automation Company: Om Automation Celebrates 20 Years In 2022

Om Automation

Automatic Gate

Om Automation is an leading providers of automation solution in Gujarat since 2002.

The success of our customers - our success!”
— Jaydeep Mandavia
JAMNAGAR, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Om Automation is a leading entrance automation company in India, who make automatic gate, door, security barrier. We have been doing business for over 20 years and our expertise lies in providing professional solutions to all your entrance automation needs. Our services include design, engineering and installation of entrance automation systems.


This approach was the company's motivation when it was originally founded in 2002 and remains the same today: to craft targeted and creative solutions that connect our clients to their satisfaction. We've achieved our goals through excellent customer service and strong client relationships.

The company’s service offerings have adapted in response to the ever-evolving industry, as well as the demands and expectations of their clients. Led by its original founding CEO and President, jaydeep Mandavia, Om Automation has preserved a creative perspective around business challenges over the last two decades.

In 2022, Jaydeep Mandavia, president of the company, reflected on 20 years in business. He said: "As we celebrate 20 years in 2022, a year unlike any other, it makes you stop, pause, and reflect on the connections and successes that helped us reach this milestone. The people and partners who trusted us to deliver were such a big part of our success."

Om Automation staff has proven to be extremely efficient in working together and building the best products in the market. They have made customer satisfaction their top priority. “We have appointed a team of skilled professionals who hold years of experience and knowledge in the respective domain,” says management, “and they cater to the exact needs of our clients within assured set of time span.”

“Our biggest key to success has been not to be stagnant, no matter our success,” added Jaydeep. “We’ve worked hard to maintain our business, and we focus on learning while consistently leveraging our position.”


The trust that the company has built among its clients over 20 years of operability is commendable

