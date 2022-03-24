The Albion Manor & The Parlour at The Albion Now Open

The front bar at the entrance of The Albion Manor. The bar and lounge at The Parlour at The Albion. The fireplace in The Parlour at The Albion.

English Pub and Cocktail Parlour located in Chicago, Illinois, quietly opened earlier this month and is ready to welcome and serve hospitality with alacrity.

Now open seven days a week, the pub at The Albion Manor is serving both lunch and dinner, with an ever-expanding menu thealbionmanor.com/menus/ from Executive Chef Mark Hill offering a selection of meat, seafood, and vegetable dishes, plus desserts. Over the coming days, the menu will continue to grow as Chef Hill adds dishes such as a classic English Ploughman’s Lunch, Beef Carpaccio, Stilton Ravioli, Steak & Ale Pie, Bone Marrow, London Dry Cured Tuna, Spotted Dick, Sloe Gin Butter Cake Trifle, and more. He plans for seasonal changes throughout the year. Chef Hill is also pleased to be participating in Choose Chicago’s Restaurant Week with a $25 two-course lunch offering thealbionmanor.com/menus/#restaurant-week from March 25 through April 10.

Upstairs at The Parlour at The Albion Manor thealbionmanor.com/parlour, Beverage Director and Star Chefs 2021 Rising Star bartender Sarah Syman has fashioned custom cocktails with riffs on historical cocktails plus her own craft cocktails on the menu thealbionmanor.com/menus/#the-parlour. The Parlour will initially be open three days a week, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, with its own laid-back and lush atmosphere. Dinner and snacks are also available in The Parlour when it is open.

About The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion:

The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion is a duplex English Pub and Cocktail Parlour in Lincoln Park at 1480 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, open seven days a week. Visit TheAlbionManor.com or be social on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates on menus, hours, and events.

