Frenalytics Raises $300k in Pivotal Pre-seed Funding
The truly special part of our raise is that the majority of our funds come directly from those our software seeks to positively impact – patients, teachers, clinicians, and our incredible team.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based cognitive therapy and personalized learning software Frenalytics announced $300k raised in pre-seed funding led by Forum Ventures and investments primarily by parents, teachers, relatives of cognitively impaired individuals, and past & present team members, among other related groups.
— Matt Giovanniello Co-founder & CEO, Frenalytics
Frenalytics – a personalized learning platform designed for patients & students with cognitive deficits – was first created in 2008 after CEO Matt Giovanniello’s grandmother suffered a massive stroke. Today, Frenalytics is loved by patients, students, and their caregivers across dozens of schools and healthcare organizations nationwide.
To help Frenalytics grow into its next phase, the parent company – Think Group Holdings – raised $300k in a pre-seed round led by Forum Ventures, an early-stage fund and accelerator focused on B2B SaaS with expertise in vertical markets. Notably, the majority of the funds raised in this round came from individuals who will make a lasting impact on the future of Frenalytics. Among the investors in the company’s pre-seed round:
• 29% of funds came from relatives of cognitively impaired individuals
• 17% of funds came from stroke survivors
• 18% of funds came from teachers
• 18% of funds came from past & present team members
• 8% of funds raised came from homecare agency executives
Jonah Midanik, Managing Director and COO of Forum Ventures, emphasized how CEO Matt and Team Frenalytics are “…helping a huge, underserved population … the passion, conviction, and background you bring are palpable, and we do believe in your potential as an inspirational leader who can build a great team.”
“The truly special part of our raise is that the majority of our funds come directly from those our software seeks to positively impact – patients, teachers, clinicians, and our incredible team,” exclaimed Matt Giovanniello, CEO and co-founder of Frenalytics. “The sheer passion and excitement that our investors share with us is not just humbling, it’s contagious. It’s also what drives all of us to build software that helps the world’s largest minority – people with disabilities – lead more independent and meaningful lives.”
The parent company for Frenalytics has been proudly bootstrapped by its three founders prior to this round, and in recent years earned an issued U.S. patent, hired 10 present team members, expanded to special education with the release of FrenalyticsEDU, and signed a groundbreaking partnership with CA-based EdTech company IEP&Me.
Matt Giovanniello
Frenalytics
+1 516-399-7170
email us here
Frenalytics Pre-seed Funding & Forum Ventures Accelerator Announcement