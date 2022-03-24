Dr. Brian Cable Supports Samaritan House with Financial Gift

This orthopedic surgeon supports the fight against poverty with his donation to Samaritan House, which provides services in San Mateo county in California.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Brian Cable has donated to Samaritan House , a non-profit providing services to fight poverty in San Mateo, California. With its donations, Samaritan House provides a myriad of wraparound services for impoverished and underserved populations. Services include food programs, children's initiatives, health & dental, case management, work resources, housing & shelter solutions.Dr. Cable gives to organizations answering the challenges of poverty across the country, effectively supporting solutions to better the lives of families and children nationwide. A prominent orthopedic surgeon in Pennsylvania, he recognizes the disparity in care based on financial security, and he endeavors to bring change and afford every person with quality health care and living standards, one donation at a time."The lack of quality services for lower-income and impoverished families cannot begin to satisfy the needs nationwide," said Dr. Cable. "With organizations like Samaritan House leading the charge, we can work together to chip away at the inequities in housing, healthcare, and food sourcing to answer the challenge of providing basic needs for all."Established in 1974, Samaritan House counts equity, inclusion, and diversity as the foundational values of its mission. Through community outreach, emergency shelters, healthcare services, and financial empowerment programs, the organization fosters respect and acceptance. It serves over 14,000 low-income and homeless in San Mateo County.Dr. Brian Cable specializes in Orthopedic Surgery and is a graduate of UCLA. He has been published in prominent medical journals in magazines, including Clinical Orthopaedics and the Sports Medicine Arthroscopy Review. He received his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been in practice for more than 20 years, and is currently a practicing surgeon in Northeastern Pennsylvania.