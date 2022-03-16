Dr. Brian Cable Donates to Orthopedic Research & Education Foundation
Prominent orthopedic surgeon helps fund research and education to improve the quality of life for millions of Americans.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brian Cable, MD continues to support the Orthopedic Research & Education Foundation (OREF) which has awarded more than 4,700 grants and provided more than $146 million in support of orthopedic research. The non-profit organization is dedicated to research to improve function, eliminate pain, and restore mobility to improve quality of life.
Dr. Cable has donated to the OREF to ensure the important work it’s been responsible for since 1955 continues. “The Foundation is vital in furthering research and education about musculoskeletal conditions and pain,” said Dr. Cable. “In my profession, I witness firsthand how my patients’ quality of life can improve through proper, customized treatment. Continued research is the answer to creating healthier communities and better treatment outcomes.”
The OREF provides grants to clinician-scientists and researchers to further its mission. One such grant was awarded to Cable in 1996, which he used for research into the potential for new treatments for bone resorption. This research became the basis for his clinical paper, Particle-Induced Release of Collagenase in Macrophages In-Vitro: A Proposed Mechanism for Bone Resorption.
Dr. Brian Cable specializes in Orthopedic Surgery and is a graduate of UCLA. He has been published in prominent medical journals in magazines, including Clinical Orthopedics and the Sports Medicine Arthroscopy Review. He received his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been in practice for more than 20 years, and is currently a practicing surgeon in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
