Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,858 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Brian Cable Donates to Orthopedic Research & Education Foundation

Prominent orthopedic surgeon helps fund research and education to improve the quality of life for millions of Americans.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brian Cable, MD continues to support the Orthopedic Research & Education Foundation (OREF) which has awarded more than 4,700 grants and provided more than $146 million in support of orthopedic research. The non-profit organization is dedicated to research to improve function, eliminate pain, and restore mobility to improve quality of life.

Dr. Cable has donated to the OREF to ensure the important work it’s been responsible for since 1955 continues. “The Foundation is vital in furthering research and education about musculoskeletal conditions and pain,” said Dr. Cable. “In my profession, I witness firsthand how my patients’ quality of life can improve through proper, customized treatment. Continued research is the answer to creating healthier communities and better treatment outcomes.”

The OREF provides grants to clinician-scientists and researchers to further its mission. One such grant was awarded to Cable in 1996, which he used for research into the potential for new treatments for bone resorption. This research became the basis for his clinical paper, Particle-Induced Release of Collagenase in Macrophages In-Vitro: A Proposed Mechanism for Bone Resorption.

Dr. Brian Cable specializes in Orthopedic Surgery and is a graduate of UCLA. He has been published in prominent medical journals in magazines, including Clinical Orthopedics and the Sports Medicine Arthroscopy Review. He received his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been in practice for more than 20 years, and is currently a practicing surgeon in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

###

For more information about Dr. Brian Cable, go to Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For more information about the Orthopedic Research and Education Foundation, visit https://www.oref.org/ or find them on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

MEDIA RELATIONS
Dr. Brian Cable
+1 215-316-5051
email us here

You just read:

Dr. Brian Cable Donates to Orthopedic Research & Education Foundation

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.