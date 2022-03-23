Glenn Bill, Famed Attitude Keynote Speaker, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST PROFESSIONAL SALES BOOK - 2022”

Glenn Bill BoLAA 2022 Source of Sales

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenn Bill, the famed attitude keynote speaker & podcast host, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "BEST PROFESSIONAL SALES BOOK - 2022", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Glenn Bill into our BoLAA family."

Glenn released his new professional sales book called Source of Sales in January 2022. It is an amazing look and self-study course especially for Realtors and Loan Originators to help them sell 52 homes per year and build a business worth having and running instead of it running you. Glenn smashes 33 years of top performance selling into this book and workbook which has been used all over America to train REALTORS for the past 10 years and now is coming out in book form and an online course. Learn more about how to hire Glenn and view his testimonials at www.glennbill.com. You can also join him LIVE in Dallas/Plano TX at the Hilton Granite Park Hotel on March 30 and 31! Click here for more details www.getsosevents.com/event-ticket.

Glenn Bill is a Keynote Speaker, #1 International Best-Selling Author of the www.abcsofattitude.com (download his free playbook here), and Award-Winning Podcast Host of the Get Attitude Podcast. The Get Attitude Podcast is produced by Jason Aaron, Jolliff Digital Production (jason@JasonAaron.pro and www.JasonAaron.pro). Contact him if you or someone you know would like to be featured on the Get Attitude Podcast. He works with companies to improve culture and profits to stay ahead of the current market conditions. Contact: glenn@glennbill.com or 317-590-7757.

For those who are Event Planner's, CEO's or Business Owner's and want to have Glenn inspire, challenge, and boost morale in the company, have him come deliver his mesmerizing keynote addresses on Attitude as it relates to Sales, Disruption, Leadership, Customer Service, Morale, and Culture as well as Diversity and inclusion. Glenn is also available for television appearances for news and talk shows for analysis of attitude and actions of newsworthy stories, people, and events. He can also speak in news segments on how to change one's attitude from negative to positive in a matter of minutes.