Governor Baker Appoints Jeanne Pinado as Chair of the MassHousing Board of Directors 

BOSTON — Today, Governor Charlie Baker swore in Jeanne Pinado as Chair of the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency (MassHousing) Board of Directors. Pinado brings over three decades of experience in real estate development, asset management, sales and debt financing. Pinando currently serves as Executive Vice President at Colliers International. Prior to that role, she served as Madison Park Development’s CEO for over 20 years.

Pinado is the first woman of color to serve as Chair of the MassHousing Board of Directors.

“Jeanne Pinado’s decades of experience in real estate development and asset management make her well qualified to serve as Chair of the MassHousing Board,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “MassHousing’s successful record of increasing affordable housing options is critically important to addressing the Commonwealth’s housing challenges. Jeanne’s depth of knowledge and proven leadership in these areas will help create more homeownership opportunities throughout Massachusetts.”

“Our Administration is pleased to designate Jeanne Pinado Chair of MassHousing’s Board, where she will play an instrumental role in expanding housing opportunities across the state,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Jeanne brings years of expertise in real estate and community development to this role, and we are appreciative of her willingness to serve.”

About Jeanne Pinado:

Jeanne Pinado currently serves as an Executive Vice President at Collier International. She previously served as CEO of Madison Park Development, a multifamily real estate owner/developer with annual revenues of more than $20 million, from 1998-2019. Prior to Madison Park, she served as Senior Equity Investment Officer of Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation. Pinado began her career in the financial services industry in New York City and worked as a project manager for developer Metropolitan Structures. Pinado is also a mayoral appointee to the Boston Zoning Board of Appeals as well as a former gubernatorial appointee to chair the Multifamily Advisory Board of Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency. She is an executive board member of A Better City and serves as board President of NeighborhoodWorks Capital Corporation, a national community development finance institution. Pinado is a past president and current Policy Leadership Council member of CHAPA (Citizen’s Housing and Planning Association). Pinado earned her Bachelor’s in Arts in Economics from the University of Virginia and her Master’s in Business Administration in Finance from Columbia University. She resides in Boston with her family.

