MetroPlusHealth Board Chair Sally Hernandez Piñero Named to the City & State 2022 Above and Beyond
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation continues to mark the achievements of outstanding women during Women’s History Month, New York’s City & State magazine will honor 50 women on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Exhibiting exemplary leadership in their fields, each of these women have made significant contributions to society in business, public service, media, nonprofit, and organized labor. Sally Hernandez-Piñero, Board Chair of MetroPlusHealth, New York City’s health plan, and Board Member of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation’s largest public health system, is among the honorees.
These highly accomplished women will be profiled in a special edition of City & State and celebrated at the annual awards gala on the evening of March 24 at Sony Hall in New York City. Keynote speakers will include NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell; President, NAACP New York State Conference and Member, NAACP National Board of Directors, Hazel Dukes; Superintendent, New York’s Department of Financial Services, Adrienne A. Harris; and New York State Assembly Member for District 39, Catalina Cruz.
“Congratulations to Sally on being recognized as City & State: 2022 Above & Beyond. Her dynamic vision, optimism and contagious enthusiasm as a public servant is a testament to her love and compassion for New Yorkers and our City,” said Dr. Talya Schwartz, President and CEO of MetroPlusHealth. Thank you for being an inspiration and role model. We are so grateful for your leadership and guidance as our Board Chair.”
“Sally Hernandez-Piñero is a trailblazer, and this acknowledgment is well-deserved,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz, President and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals. “She is a lifelong champion for New Yorkers, serving our great city in both the public and private sectors. Every day Sally demonstrates for all of us what it means to be a leader, and she has been integral in helping NYC Health + Hospitals provide New Yorkers with the affordable, quality health care they deserve. I am deeply grateful for Sally’s service and look forward to continuing to work with her.”
“I could not think of anyone more deserving of this recognition than Sally, who truly embodies effective leadership and mission-driven public service. NYC is truly a better place because of Sally's efforts. All of us at NYC Health + Hospitals and MetroPlusHealth are so proud to have her as a board member, colleague, and friend,” said Dr. Eric Wei, NYC Health + Hospitals Senior Vice President & Chief Quality Officer and MetroPlusHealth Board member.
Mrs. Hernandez-Piñero was appointed to the NYC Health + Hospitals Board of Directors on January 1, 2019; subsequently, she was appointed Chair of the MetroPlusHealth Board of Directors. She began her career at Bedford-Stuyvesant Community Legal Services as a Staff Attorney and became General Counsel to the State of New York Mortgage Agency and Deputy Borough President of Manhattan. Sally joined former Mayor David Dinkins’ Administration as Deputy Mayor for Finance and Economic Development. There, she was involved in all key policy, legislative and budgetary decisions made by the administration.
Following her career in the public sector, Mrs. Hernandez-Piñero transitioned into the corporate world, working at Fannie Mae as a Managing Director, as counsel for Kalkines, Arkey, Zall & Bernstein, and as Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs for the Related Companies. She also served as a member of the Board of Trustees of Con Edison for 23 years.
When asked if she would Chair the MetroPlusHealth Board of Directors, she said she was honored and feels she has come full circle in many ways. MetroPlusHealth insures over 650,000 members, nearly three quarters of whom are Medicaid recipients. These primarily low-income New Yorkers, many immigrants, represent a constituency to which she devoted most of her career. MetroPlusHealth offers compassionate, innovative, and expansive health care to all its members.
About MetroPlusHealth
Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth Plan has built a reputation for providing access to affordable, quality health care to residents across New York City. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 600,000 New Yorkers and has a five-star rating based on the State’s 2020 Consumer’s Guide to Medicaid and Child Health Plus Managed Care Plans in New York City. The health plan’s robust network of primary care doctors and specialists includes many independent community providers. Culturally sensitive and fluent in more than 40 languages, MetroPlusHealth’s staff is as diverse as the great city it serves. For more information about MetroPlusHealth plans, benefits, and services, visit www.metroplus.org and join the conversation at facebook.com/metroplushealth and Twitter @metroplushealth. MetroPlusHealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation’s largest public health system.
About NYC Health + Hospitals
NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public health care system in the nation serving more than a million New Yorkers annually in more than 70 patient care locations across the city’s five boroughs. A robust network of outpatient, neighborhood-based primary and specialty care centers anchors care coordination with the system’s trauma centers, nursing homes, post-acute care centers, home care agency, and MetroPlus health plan—all supported by 11 essential hospitals. Its diverse workforce of more than 42,000 employees is uniquely focused on empowering New Yorkers, without exception, to live the healthiest life possible. For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org and stay connected on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NYCHealthSystem or Twitter at @NYCHealthSystem.
