Audit Finds Inconsistent Process for Solid Waste Permits — One of Three Issues Found

The State Auditor’s Office has identified three opportunities for improvement at the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The DEQ works on various initiatives across the state that focus on protecting air, land, and water resources. The issues identified by the audit team included:

  • Policies and procedures around inspections are not being reviewed to make sure they are sufficient for the program.  
  • Oilfield landfill operators are having to wait longer than the 120 days allowed by state law for their permit to be approved to construct or expand solid waste landfills.  
  • The DEQ does not presently have any set permit length for the Solid Waste Program which could result in inequitable treatment of waste facilities.

“By taking steps to address the issues our audit team found, citizens across our state will be better served.” Said State Auditor Joshua Gallion.

Read the full audit report here: https://ndsao.link/DEQ

