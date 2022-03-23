Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer

(MD) released the following statement today on the passing of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright:

“America and the world have lost a great advocate for peace, and I have lost a dear friend. Secretary Albright and I began our friendship and partnership when I was Chairman of the Commission Security and Cooperation in Europe, and she was a Professor in the Practice of Diplomacy at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. Her expertise and understanding, not only of Europe and the Soviet Union, was extraordinarily helpful to me and to the Commission as we worked on issues of security, of economic development, and of human rights. She was a close colleague and confidante, I often relied on her prudent judgment as we sought to forge peace throughout Europe and reconnect the former Soviet Union with the West.

“Secretary Albright’s professional resume as well as lived experiences gave her a keen insight into American foreign policy and our work to forge alliances and spread democracy. She was born into a world at war, an experience that led her to become a leader for peace and security. Her success stemmed from her conviction that a strong America, wielding its power through diplomacy and deterrence, would be the greatest force for justice, for good, and for democracy in the world. As a member of the National Security Council, as our Ambassador to the United Nations, as the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of State, and as a senior stateswoman and diplomat, Secretary Albright led a life of extraordinary contribution and public service. “Famous as much for her sharp wit and her quips as she was for her symbolism-filled brooches, Secretary Albright knew well how to convey a message, whether it was to America’s allies, to our adversaries, to Congress, or to the public. She had an unparalleled ability to distill the complexities of international affairs into understandable arguments about how America can best promote its values and its interests abroad. President Clinton did our nation a great service when he selected her as America’s chief diplomat, and I feel honored to have known and worked with her during that time and in the years since. “I join in mourning and grieving her passing today, our nation has lost an outstanding public servant and leader. The world, surely, is a safer and more just place because of her efforts. I offer my deepest condolences to her three daughters and to the entire Albright family.”