Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,228 in the last 365 days.

Inslee issues amendment to vaccination requirement proclamation

Story 

Today Gov. Jay Inslee amended the vaccination requirement emergency proclamation 21-14, at the request of Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, to include contractors who contract with the Office of the Secretary of State.

Secretary Hobbs previously adopted a policy mandating that employees be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment. The deadline for these contractors to become fully vaccinated is May 23, 2022.

Proclamation 21-14.4

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee issues amendment to vaccination requirement proclamation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.