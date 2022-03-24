Hilton Garden Inn in Elizabethtown Hiring Mixologist, Bartenders and Servers for Bred & Bourbon Restaurant
Staff members receive exclusive rates for personal travel and leisure and education subsidiesELIZABETHTOWN, KY., UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beautifully designed Hilton Garden Inn in Elizabethtown is seeking friendly and fun restaurant team members for its revamped Bred & Bourbon restaurant.
Bred & Bourbon is hiring a mixologist, as well as bartenders, servers and hosts. Benefits for the new employees include accrued time off, education subsidies, personal time off, sick days, 50 percent off the hotel’s restaurant and Hilton Team member exclusive rates for personal travel and leisure.
About Bred & Bourbon
Bred & Bourbon is nestled in the heart of the Bourbon Trail and features a vibrant hotel lobby bar and street side al fresco dining. It draws its inspiration from the vibrancy of the culture, art and music, as well as the innovative spirit of Kentucky. The artists behind the bar are masters in mixology and will surprise you with their takes on popular favorites with a twist. Pop in for a delicious craft cocktail on your way back from the Bourbon Trail. We aim to create handcrafted libations that are an interpretation of customary Kentucky sensibilities through our use of techniques and inspirations. Join us for bourbon tastings, good eats and great ambiance. For more information, visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/ekxgigi-hilton-garden-inn-elizabethtown.
About the Hilton Garden Inn
The Hilton Garden Inn in Elizabethtown is managed by HBS Hospitality, a wholly owned subsidiary of HBS Investment Group and an award-winning operator of leading hotel and restaurant brands with an emphasis on connecting with people and taking care of people. To learn more about HBS Hospitality, visit www.hbshospitality.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.
