FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

German Vigil (DDOT) – (202) 306-1668, [email protected]

Mariam Nabizad (DDOT) – (202) 359-2678, [email protected]

As Gas Prices Rise, DDOT Reminds District School Staff About $200 Bicycle Incentive

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is reminding school staff in the District about the Get Paid to Pedal bike incentive program, which offers a $200 reimbursement toward the purchase of a bicycle for daily commutes.

“While average gas prices surge nationally, with the District averaging $4.50 per gallon, we want to help those who work in the school system get to and from their jobs without worrying about the added pain at the pump,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “This program not only helps them purchase a new bike, it also reduces commuting costs and their environmental footprint, while along them to get in some exercise.”

Get Paid to Pedal gives District public, private, or charter school teachers and school staff a $200 reimbursement (while program funds last) toward the purchase of a bicycle at District bike shops and online retailers. To date, the Get Paid to Pedal program has helped 107 teachers and other school staff purchase a new bicycle.

Staff must fill out an online application; reimbursement comes six to eight weeks after approved application submittal and is provided as a $200 Visa gift card. Approved applicants will be surveyed periodically to determine their riding usage and frequency. Applicants don’t need to be a District resident.

The program is part of DDOT’s goDCgo, an initiative that encourages the use of sustainable transportation by providing complimentary transit resources and consulting services to DC organizations and commuters. For more information about this program, please visit goDCgo.com/bike-incentive.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.