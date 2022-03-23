PilotsGlobal partners with CBAA to promote pilot job opportunities in Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- PilotsGlobal, a Delaware based employment platform for pilots, and the Canadian Business Aviation Association (CBAA) have announced a partnership to promote business aviation career opportunities to Canadian flight crew candidates, popularizing the industry.
The alliance will cover cross-platform promotion of pilot vacancies to be filled at Canadian businesses across both CBAA and PilotsGlobal platforms, as well as joint promotions of business aviation careers to aspiring pilots.
“Business aviation was booming during the pandemic and now, with the airlines starting to hire cockpit crews again at an accelerated rate, it is important for us to support business aviation’s growth and sustainability. Flight Crews are an essential service and we are proud to receive support from CBAA in our endeavour of attracting more people to the industry.” - said Artem Sagan, CEO of PilotsGlobal.
“CBAA is proud to join with PilotsGlobal as a strategic partner in pilot recruitment in Canada” said CBAA president and CEO Anthony Norejko. “Now that our economy is opening up, the need for qualified biz av pilots is increasing. Our partnership with PilotsGlobal is coming at a perfect time.”
PilotsGlobal is the world’s home for connecting aviation professionals with jobs in their field; working with air carriers across Canada, the U.S. and the rest of the world.
The Canadian Business Aviation Association (CBAA) is a non-profit association that advocates for Canadian business aviation interests. It has a membership of approximately 400 companies and organizations that include operators, management companies and suppliers. The CBAA provides a collective and unified voice for the Canadian business aviation community in its interaction with both national and international agencies including government, regulating bodies, airport operators and industry.
For the latest industry information, to view current job openings, or to express interest in partnering, please visit pilotsglobal.com or cbaa-acaa.ca to learn more.
